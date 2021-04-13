Here’s A Sneak Peek Of VH1’s New Series “Couples Retreat”

Surprise surprise! VH1 has brand new content on the way.

On Monday’s premiere of “Couples Retreat” Yandy and Mendeecees invite four other couples on a retreat to get away from the stress of lockdown and work on their relationships.

Check out a sneak preview of the show below:





These couples definitely have a lot to work on! How deep do you think they’ll get into their real issues? Who do you think will be your favorite?

Here’s more about the show:

During a week-long vacation, cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache and communication. In a high-tech world where everyone is living in the public eye and on social media, VH1 Couples Retreat takes a deep dive into the real conversations and candid, intimate moments that these very public couples have never revealed.

The cast includes Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Frost

London “Deelishis” Santana and Raymond Santana

Michael Blackson and his boo Rada

Princess Love and Ray J

And of course Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris

Additionally, the cast will be joined by special experts including esteemed Life Coach AJ Johnson, Lakara Foster (Psychic Medium), Dr. Russell Kawakami (Relationship Expert) and Devi Ward (Tantra Expert and Sexologist).