Committed to winning both on and off the court, Serena Williams just signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

According to reports from Deadline, Williams will work with the company to create both scripted and unscripted content, which includes a biographical docu-series that will focus on both her professional and personal life. The project–which hasn’t been given a title yet–will be produced by the streaming giant alongside Plum Pictures and Goalhanger Films. Williams is set to co-executive produce the series with Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios — they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” Williams said about the new partnership in a statement. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

Previously, the tennis star was the focus of a 5 part HBO docuseries titled Being Serena in 2018 that chronicled some of the most pivotal moments in her personal and professional life. We’re excited to hear that she will continue documenting her incredible career in this new venture with the streaming giant.

Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon studios shared her excitement about partnering up with the 23 time Grand Slam champ.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs, and women of her generation admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” Salke said in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Lauded by many as the greatest athlete of all time, Serena expanded on the details of this new deal during Vanity Fair’s inaugural Cocktail Hour, Live! event with Michael B. Jordan.

During their conversation, Williams told the actor that she wanted to deliver feel-good projects and bring “really special stories to film and to people’s homes.” That’s when she asked Jordan–who has a lot of production credits under his belt–if he had any tips to help her with the new venture. Of course, he was more than happy to help.

“Build a really strong team around you,” he told the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion. “When you start to assemble that core group, they have to be a reflection of you and your taste and the things that you like. Be fearless.”

