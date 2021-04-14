Hmmm

We don’t know much about the dancer at the Sapphire in Vegas who put Usher on blast for throwing phony money WITH HIS FACE ON IT during a recent night out that, naturally, sparked hilarious chaos across social media.

What we do know, though, is that she hopped on Instagram after stirring up an entire scandal and blamed US for running with questions she asked about the Ushbucks that SHE posted in her IG story.

“I literally asked a question and y’all ran with it. If funny money is being thrown at an establishment where girls dance for $. It should have a trade in value period… but nvm lemme know *shush emoji* it was left behind for “promo” *laugh emoji*” she posted.

We also know she turned off her IG comments in the midst of the hysteria that seems to have stemmed from her strong desire for clout.

Whether or not she’s still employed by the club after pulling this stunt, we don’t know, but Sapphire owner Peter Feinstein revealed that Usher said he’ll be back “to make things right” ahead of the opening night of his Vegas residency on July 16th.

Jokes (and memes) flew for a strong hour before a Sapphire rep revealed to TMZ that Usher did NOT tip the dancers with Ushbucks and actually tipped the dancers and staff generously.

Sources close to Usher told TMZ that his crew (not him) left some Ushbucks behind on the stage as a joke while also promoting Usher’s new Vegas residency.

Surprisingly, we haven’t heard a peep from Usher who trended #1 worldwide for hours in a major promo win that’s sure to boost interest in his upcoming Vegas residency.

