Bossip Video

SHE DID IT AGAIN.

Regina King can do no wrong especially when it comes to fashion.

After already exuding goddess energy at virtual awards shows like The Critics Choice Awards when she wore an Atelier Versace dress and a Larry Sims-styled double ponytail…

and at the NAACP Image Awards when she turned heads in THIS rust-colored Oscar de la Renta gown…

Ms. King brought it AGAIN, this time in a tangerine orange Christopher John Rogers frock for the 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The gown that accentuated her whittled waist also featured a sweeping train and was offset by jewels from Bulgari.

If you’re wondering how Regina’s constantly turning looks, it’s in part because of her personal flair for fashion but also because of her styling team Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald of Wayman + Micah.

The incredible duo has been outfitting Regina in chic couture for years and they previously told PEOPLE that they intentionally style Regina in a way that plays up her “timeless image.”

“Regina sends a message of strength,” said Wayman Bannerman. “Regina is a force and we believe she exudes that on the carpet.” “We knew right away with Regina that fitted silhouettes would provide the rich, powerful, timeless image she wanted to portray,” Bannerman and McDonald say. “Regina processes the confidence and amazing shape to carry such designs.”

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.

Wayman + Micah also noted that Regina’s been hands-on from the very beginning of their very first brainstorm session.

“Regina is an excellent creative collaborator and it makes for a great experience,” the styling duo noted to PEOPLE. “During award season we featured a series of custom gowns. We would sit down with Regina during the custom process to discuss everything from cut to color. Also, she is constantly discussing the way she wants to portray herself and the mood she wants to evoke.”

They were also featured alongside Regina and their other client KiKi Layne in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top Ten Power Stylists Of The Decade” list.





Play



Rightfully so!

What do YOU think about Regina King’s classy Costume Designer Guilds Awards look???