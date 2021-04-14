Bossip Video

Joie Chavis denied being a “gold digger” after facing the assumption from a follower in a recent youtube video. The Instagram model, who has two rapper baby daddies, answered fan-submitted questions from her Instagram followers when the topic of her being an alleged bloodsucker for famous men came up.

In the clip, Joie swiftly denies she’s out for anyone’s money, despite how people feel. Previously, Joie dated former child prodigy Bow Wow and they share a daughter in common name Shai who is 11-years-old. In 2019 she welcomed a baby boy, Hendrix with rapper Future. As she denied the claim, the mom revealed she doesn’t receive child support from either father.

“I feel like a lot of people say that, and I’m not…I’m a gold digger. If that’s the case, I’d date everyone who tries to date me with money. I don’t. I’ve worked since I was 15, I take care of my kids. I don’t get any child support…repeat that! I don’t get any child support.”

Joie added, that she’s able to do it all on her own.

“I don’t really need to ask for things for my kids because I can do certain things myself.”

Are you surprised by this at all? Hit play to hear Joie deny she’s a gold digger, reshared by OnSite.

Joie is an entrepreneur, with her own fitness business which is supported by her baby daddy Future. The superstar rapper has previously promoted her merchandise on Instagram. She’s also becoming quite the youtube creator. You can check out her full youtube Q&aA mentioning her baby daddies below.