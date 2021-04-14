Bossip Video

Wowwwww

8 movies and $5 billion later, we’re back with another highly anticipated installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise that somehow raises the blockbuster bar into space (literally) with an impossibly EPIC new trailer featuring Earth’s mightiest Auto Avenger Vin Diesel leading the gang against a villainous John Cena and old foe Charlize Theron.

WHY there are NINE ‘Fast & Furious’ flicks, we don’t know nor do we mind and neither should you after watching the mind-blowing new trailer below:

In Part 9 of The Fast Saga, Vin Diesel’s ‘Dom Toretto’ is leading a quiet life off the grid with ‘Letty’ and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon.

This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).

“F9” sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster.

The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

“F9” also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

“F9” hits theaters June 25.