Red Table Talk: Bobby Brown Says He Feels Guilty For Son Bobby Jr. Feeling He Could Experiment With Substances

Bobby Brown visited “Red Table Talk” and spoke for the first time publicly since his son Bobby Jr.’s death.

In the episode, “An Urgent Warning from Bobby Brown” the Grammy winner and “Bad Boy of R&B,” comes to the table with his wife Alicia to open up about his addictions, controversies that have followed him for decades, and the tragic death of his son Bobby Brown Jr. Also, Bobby revealed he thinks Nick Gordon was responsible for the deaths of ex-wife Whitney Houston and his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

During the interview, Brown revealed that he was with his son in the studio just two days before he passed away. Brown says that unlike him, Bobby Jr. was just experimenting.

Jada asked Brown: “Did you know that he was struggling in regards to drugs?”

“I did not know that,” Brown replied. “And let me make it clear, he wasn’t a user. He would experiment with different things. It wasn’t like he was dependent on drugs like when I was in my situation. I depended. I needed it. He was a young man that tried the wrong stuff, and it took him out of here.”

Bobby Jr.’s official cause of death was ruled as an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

“There’s murderers out there right now that are creating these synthetic drugs that are killing these kids,” Brown said. “It’s like they’re committing murder. It’s homicide.”

Jada asked whether there have been any suspects who have been identified who might be responsible for the death of Bobby Jr. Bobby responded that the investigation is ongoing but he feels guilt about how his own history of drug abuse might have played a role in his son’s experimenting.

“I’m keeping my fingers and toes crossed [that] they find the people and get these drugs off the street, but my babies are gone,” Brown said. “I’ve been through my time and I know that my time played a part in my son feeling he could test something. You know? And I feel guilty about that.”

The conversation next turned to the tragic death of Bobbi Kristina and her abusive relationship with Nick Gordon (8:17-8:32)

“She [Bobbi Kristina] unfortunately was stuck in an abusive relationship with a man that– with a boy, I should say, that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken,” Bobby Brown said of his daughter’s relationship with Gordon.

He went on to point out that Gordon was present for both Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths and added that he believes foul play was “definitely” involved in his daughter’s death. Ultimately Brown said he believes Gordon was responsible for both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths. Brown never got the opportunity to confront Nick Gordon because he passed away while Bobby was still in rehab. He also revealed that he learned about the abusive nature of the relationship Gordon had with Bobbi Kristina after she passed away. Brown also said his daughter had planned to come to stay with him before she died but her overdose happened just days before she was supposed to take a flight to be with him.

The episode also explored Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s relationship and revisited the false rumors that Brown introduced Houston to cocaine.

Fortunately, Bobby Brown also revealed during the conversation that he is now 19 years sober from drugs and a year sober from alcohol. He says he decided to get sober after he started losing bodily function and needed alcohol to wake up. Yikes! Can you imagine going to the bathroom on yourself because you’ve become so dependent?

Brown also credited his kids La’Princia and Landon for being his rocks. He is now a grandfather thanks to Landon and says his granddaughters call him “Pop Pop.”

Later in the episode, Bobby was joined by his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, who he’s been married to for ten years. The couple talked about having to explain to their 11-year old son Cassius that his brother passed away from drugs.

“We just had a great conversation with Cassius recently because, obviously, with the news coming out of what was found in [Bobby Jr’s] system,” Alicia sai. “It was high-anxiety for me. Bobby too. So we talked to our therapist. How do we explain this? I want him to hear it from us. And with the tools that they gave us, we sat down and we spoke honest, truthfully, [about] what was found, how he did it. We first asked what he thought. You know, terrifying for a kid to think that maybe my brother went to sleep and he didn’t wake up. You know, you don’t want them to sit with that, right?…” “ Then he’d be scared to go to sleep,” Bobby added. “Talking about what was found in his system and how it got in his system,” Alicia continued. ” And his questions were just right on. Like, ‘Did someone put that in him? Did he put it in himself? Did he know that was what was gonna happen?’ And as soon as we just had the conversation–” “Opened up to him,” Bobby interjected. “He was, like, solid and relieved,” Alicia said. ” And you could tell he had what he needed if he was addressed or if he had to read something let’s just say, right? He’s not confused.” –

One of our favorite parts of the interview has to be when Bobby said he isn’t afraid to show vulnerability and cries in front of his kids, fighting stereotypes associated with Black males.

Willow Smith connected really well with this part of the conversation and she explained how she felt most at ease when her parents were open and vulnerable with her.

“I know for sure the moments in which you and Dad were vulnerable with me were the moments where I was like, ‘Okay.’ Like, I felt the most at ease because I didn’t feel like– when a parent goes, ‘Everything’s gonna be fine, it’s like, Eh, everything?’”

Watch the full episode below or on Facebook Watch

