Thou shalt not covet thy Kandi—or whatever the bible said…

Kandi Burruss’ booked and busy schedule recently got busier and you’ll be able to see why this weekend. Kandi is starring in Lifetime’s “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” detailing a seemingly sweet sibling reunion that turns into a crazy kerfuffle.





Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all – a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country, and she suddenly meets her half-sister, Keisha (Serayah).

As a result of a brief affair and only-child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life but Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle—she wants her life and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it.

Enter Gabrielle’s homegirl Reagan played by Kandi who does her best to put a stop to it.

We chatted with Kandi about not only “Envy” but Bolo [and yes, his thaaang], the #RHOA Reunion, her widely discussed pinup pantysuit, and her opinion on whose dungeon-style duds she liked the best.

Tell us about “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”

I play a character by the name of Reagan. I relate to Reagan because she really reminds me of myself. She’s there to look out for her friend Gabrielle, she’s one of the main characters and she finds out that she has this sister that she didn’t know about. She wants to help her father welcome back her [sister] into their lives, not knowing that this sister has ulterior motives. But right off the rip, I [Reagan] see her for what she is. And you know, it gets kind of crazy at the end to the point where they had to give me a stunt double. There was a little piece of action on there.

What was your favorite part about portraying this character?

She’s very much so me, so to me it was easy for me to really relate to the character! She’s also a businesswoman. She and Gabrielle they have a company together. We [Regan and Gabrielle] have this company and this girl is trying to work her way inside our company and in our business and I’m like, ‘Okay, she ain’t even qualified!’ But it was very relatable. And the thing that I love about when you do a movie is you can teach you a lesson in a way that you can relate to it.

“Envy” is part of a TD Jakes anthology series on Lifetime. We previously had “Lust” and I feel like there was a lot of lust this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in particular when it came to Bolo and “his thang.” Have you spoken to him since he blew up nationwide on #RHOA?

Yes, I actually was texting with him yesterday because I’m trying to put together this virtual dungeon situation. I’m trying to make sure the schedules come together because you know we ain’t gonna do it without Bolo. We talked even before then because, you know, there’s obviously a lot going on right now. A lot of attention being put on him and that could be a lot for some people who are not used to that. He’s super chill, he has a whole relationship, this is not necessarily the attention he was trying to get but he does have other things coming in the future. You know he’s doing a [Tyler Perry] TV show with Eva. He’s gonna be in that show, I was telling him to just embrace it and let people know that there’s more to you than just being a male entertainer. You know, I’m saying you’re an entertainer but all the way around in many different ways. So you know, make it work.

I want to talk about this Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. I saw that you said the reunion photo that Bravo released didn’t do your look justice…

Hell nah, it didn’t! I posted the video so that people can see what the look was actually giving instead of that bull crap photo that they initially released.

You know, when they first put out the photo of the reunion, they did not explain to people that the theme that they gave us this year was “50 Shades of Gray” /burlesque/ dungeon. That’s what we were told. So everybody was going back and forth about what we’re going to do, no shade to the girls [of #RHOA] they look gorgeous. I guess they decided to do the typical gowns that they normally do. For me, I wanted to go with the theme and with that being said I brought to you a little latex, I brought you a long train and a hairdo from Dita Von Teese who is one of the most well known burlesque dancers even and she does a lot of retro hair looks. So that’s what it was all about. [I released the video] to give you a real judging on what it should be, I think the people didn’t get it. Don’t get me wrong, I hated the pictures that they first posted! The angle was bad, the whole thing just looked a mess, the lighting was bad, everything was bad about it. I was like ‘Okay, now your really done tried me with this picture!'” People can have their jokes and little fun but you’ll get it when it comes out.

Besides your own look whose look was your favorite at the reunion?

This is not me being biased, I would have to say Kenya’s. For one, the dress was beautiful, but not only that, on her neck there were actual black rhinestones. They actually were glued on her neck as well as on the dress. The sheer part of the lace actually came on her. So it was really cute when you see it up close in person.

Kenya said on your show “Speak On It” that ‘No one’s ever going to call her a liar ever again’ regarding the Charleston bachelorette party. I feel like we might see her get redeemed at this reunion. Am I correct in that assumption?



You know I’m not gonna tell you what happened at the reunion!

But it was spicy, wasn’t it?

If you wanna know if they talked about that part, they for sure talked about it.

ENVY: A SEVEN DEADLY SINS STORY premieres Saturday, April 17th at 8PM ET/PM.