Despite Drew Sidora previously being BIG mad about someone allegedly “preying on a prophet”, she’s got some exciting news to share.

As previously reported The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie came forward with allegations that fellow newcomer LaToya Howard was “preying” on a prophet/family friend that she booked to bless her daughter Aniya. According to Drew, LaToya who at the time was still legally married to her ex-husband was sleeping with “engaged” Prophet Lott, and she allegedly heard the info from LaToya’s own mom and the Prophet himself.

Drew also went on to say that the Prophet “has a new baby and a fiancée” that he unceremoniously left for LaToya. With all of that in mind, Drew said that she was canceling having him bless her child, and she “spirit of Delilah” shaded LaToya.

LaToya later called up the prophet on FaceTime to put the allegations to rest and Prophet Lott denied everything.

Now, Drew’s moving forward and sharing a photo of her daughter Aniyah’s baby blessing that Prophet Lott was excluded from.

Guests included Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Shamea Morton who posed alongside Drew in all-white.

“Despite all the drama, my baby was blessed. And what a blessing it was,” Drew captioned the photo. “The ceremony was absolutely breathtaking and beautiful!”

She also shared that as Cynthia Baily suggested on Sunday’s episode, her mother Pastor Jeanette did the baby blessing ceremony.

Prophet Lott, who???

“Officiated by [none] other than my mama…Pastor Jeanette! Thanks to all our family and friends who attended in celebrating our beautiful babygirl. Thank you for being a part of [Aniya Grace Pittman’s] journey. Love,” Drew wrote.

At least Drew got the baby blessing she so badly wanted.

What do YOU think about Drew bedding [no pun] the prophet preying allegations??? For now at least…