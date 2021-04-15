Bossip Video

The family of a missing Louisiana State University student is reeling amid some shockingly sad news.

After an outpouring of community support and amid calls for help on social media, the body of Kori Gauthier, 18, was found Tuesday in the Mississippi River. The discovery came after Kori’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle while it was unoccupied on the I-10 eastbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

So far police do not suspect foul play in the freshman’s death.

“Since Kori was first reported missing, the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers have taken exhaustive measures to locate her and, in the process, to determine what led to her disappearance,” LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson said in a statement. “This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family.” “Based on cell phone tracking, video footage and a timeline of the events related to this case — combined with other evidence we shared with Kori’s parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy — we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved,” he added.

Kori’s family is also expressing gratitude to the more than 300 volunteers who started search parties to find the missing teen. KLFY reports that Kori’s Uncle Spencer Gauthier said that “while the family is coping with the loss,” they are “grateful to everyone who assisted in her search and recovery.”

“Not the end result that we were hoping for, but at least we have her body and can start the healing process,” he said. “For my niece, this is a tough video to make, but thanks for everything that was done, thanks for all the prayers. “Anybody listening, boy, girl, man or woman, if you are going through anything in life get comfortable having uncomfortable conversations. Life is worth living. Never give up.”

Very, very, sad news. R.I.P. Kori Gauthier.