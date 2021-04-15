Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ Follows A Runaway’s Desperate Bid For Freedom [Trailer]

Barry Jenkins is back with a brand new project.

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer and key art today for their highly anticipated Amazon Original limited series, “The Underground Railroad,” which was executive produced and directed by the Academy Award winner, who also serves as showrunner. The 10-episode limited series, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead will premiere all episodes on May 14th exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

Check out the trailer below:





Play



This looks tough — we’re already drawn into the personal stories of these beautiful black people who are featured.

Here’s more about “The Underground Railroad”:

The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught.

As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.

Barry Jenkins serves as showrunner and directs all ten episodes of the limited series. He executive produces alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. The Underground Railroad is a production of Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.

Barry Jenkins is incredible and so is Colson Whitehead — that said — do you think the subject matter may deter some black viewers? Between the pandemic and the overwhelming amount of content related to black trauma, we’re sure some folks may just be oppression fatigued. It probably doesn’t help that the police are killing us every day over dumb ish like air fresheners.