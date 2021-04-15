Bossip Video

Hazel-E has been going through a rough few weeks after having surgery complications, appearing to be hospitalized for several weeks. The reality star’s husband De’Von Waller update fans earlier this week that he and his wife had just reached home in America after she had been hospitalized due to complications during a “mommy makeover” surgery she underwent last month.

“They had to take my boobs,” Hazel E revealed to fans, fighting back tears before she broke down. Accoridng to the mom, “it was a lot of fluid leaking and it was making me really sick and I came in for dehydration. They decided to remove my boobs.”

After transferring hospitals to get the hydration she needed, reality that she could’ve possible died on the surgery table set in for her it seemed, as as she explained her situation further on a live stream.

“Now I just got to a new hospital because I’m getting a blood transfusion. I wouldn’t be around for Ava anymore. I had to have the mommy makeover, then my makeover didn’t work so now I don’t have any boobs anymore — so you guys can’t f-king make fun of me anymore. This is what it is, you know? Maybe at a different time, like when my body has a chance to heal from my tummy tuck…” she pondered on the thought of getting her breasts eventually fixed — before adding through more tears, “Look, like I have no more boobs, they’re gone — it just is what it is, that’s the update.”

In a recent update, Hazel E shared why she opted for the surgery in the first place, seemingly feeling defeated.

“I just wanted my old body back. To embrace motherhood you have to love every new flaw that comes with it. Gut, nipples pointing to the ground, fatigue, backaches. This was the first thing I had tried to do for [myself] since before I was pregnant. I have some mom guilt that is ripping my heart apart. I was tryna have my baby be internationally known. I wanted her to be well-traveled before 1.”

Hazel-E and her husband De’Von welcomed their baby girl Ava just a year ago. You can swipe tp see some of the clips from Hazel E’s live stream from the hospital, reshared by Hollywood Unlocked below.

We’re wishing Hazel E a speedy recovery!