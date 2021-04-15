Bossip Video

Now, convict him and subject him to the harshest legal consequence available.

A WISTV report give us our first look at Sgt. Jonathan Pentland‘s mugshot. The Columbia, South Carolina Sargeant was arrested yesterday after social media users put him on the trending topics list for his physical accosting of a young Black man solely known as “Deandre” who was just walking through the neighborhood.

When police arrived at the scene of the original incident, they told Deandre that they could only charge Pentland for destroying property because Pentland had broken his cell phone. However, no arrest was made at that time. Now, if you let Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott tell it, the officers needed “some time to properly investigate”. After that “investigation” the bacon boys spun the block and put Pentland in cuffs. Funny how you spell “investigation” s-o-c-i-a-l-m-e-d-i-a-b-a-c-k-l-a-s-h.

Anyway, Pentland has now been charged with third-degree assault and battery, and Fort Jackson says that an investigation on the federal level has also begun.

Protesters once again gathered today outside of the military officer’s home to make their voices heard.

We absolutely love to see it.