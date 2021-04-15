Bossip Video

Here we go again…

To say that these last two weeks have been frustrating and traumatizing is a severe understatement. We’re not sure that we even have the proper words to describe what we’ve watched this week. Seems like every hour we are seeing either another tragic police shooting or another white person who thinks that their skin has granted them authority status in the streets of Amerikkka. We assure them that it does not.

About two weeks ago we reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a yet-to-be-identified officer in the Chicago Police Department. Adam was a missing person for a few days, then was promptly shot and killed within hours of his safe return home. The department said that Adam was armed and fired at officers attempting to arrest him. At the time, we made mention of how Chicago P.D. seemed to be running the same play from the Laquan McDonald murder back in 2014.

Welp, here we are a mere twelve days later and the body camera footage of Adam’s death is being released to the public.

We highly suggest you carefully evaluate your own mental health before watching this video. It is very disturbing. We have placed it at the very bottom of this post strictly for the sake of posterity and public record.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference where she went on-and-on about how traumatic this shooting was for the officer and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Then said she sees no evidence that Adam shot at the pursuing officers.

Is it “Oochie Wally Wally” or is it “One Mic”, madam Mayor?

If you have chosen not to engage with the actual body camera video we will provide you a written translation of what we saw when we watched. The video is about 9 minutes long and the first few minutes are of the officer driving to the scene of the initial 911 call. Upon arrival, the officer immediately sprints after Adam down an alley. Near the end of that alley Adam gives himself and fully complies with the officer’s command to show his hands. You can CLEARLY see the boy stop running and put both hands in the air. He is IMMEDIATELY shot as his arms are fully extended upward. At that point, the officer runs to Adam asking him, “Are you alright?” to which a bloodied Adam cannot respond as he is clearly in the process of dying.

This officer has to be publicly identified, arrested, charged immediately, convicted, and sentenced to prison. There is no excuse other than, “we don’t give a f**k who we kill.”

The Chicago Police Department has shown us who they are and we believe them.