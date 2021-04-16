Disney Is Calling In The Dogs With Dalmations Live Action Origin Film “Cruella” [VIDEO]

Disney is back at it again, retooling another classic into live action magic.

Next month the House of Mouse drops their all-new live-action feature film “Cruella” starring not one, but two Oscar award winners named Emma. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Emma Thompson and Emma Stone will face off in the project which follows the rebellious early days of one of Disney’s most notorious and notoriously fashionable villains — the infamous Cruella de Vil.

Check out the trailer below:





Play



“Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

We gotta imagine it’s 101 times easier to tell Cruella’s origin story than dealing with over a hundred actual dalmatians. Smart move by the minds behind Disney. This is giving us ‘The Devil Loves Prada’ vibes but we’re intrigued, aren’t you? Emma Stone AND Emma Thompson? This is gonna be good.

The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on Friday, May 28.

Will you be watching?