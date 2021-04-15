Bossip Video

Sip like Snoop

Legendary uncle Snoop Dogg has made countless hits, sold millions of records, played himself in major movies like “Pitch Perfect 3,” starred on a dinner party show with Martha Stewart and successfully ventured into the spirits game where he linked up with 19 Crimes for Snoop Cali Red and the newly launched Snoop Cali Rosé.

A blend of Grenache and Zinfandel, the super smooth Rosé breaks the rules of typical rosé culture with a touch of Cali-behavior and Snoop’s iconic West Coast Style. The easy breezy wine (that will certainly sneak up on you) encourages imbibers to raise a glass and celebrate life’s greatest wins the way the Doggfather does with no rules attached.

“We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again – and this time, I was thinking pink,” said Snoop of the collab. I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way!”

Snoop Cali Rosé arrives on the heels of the Doggfather & 19 Crimes’ first collaboration Snoop Cali Red–the number one selling wine innovation of 2020 (IRI Total US MULO+C Calendar Year 2020; Dollar Sales).

In addition to debuting the multi-year partnership with the entertainment icon, Snoop Cali Red showcased a boundary-pushing AR experience “Ask the Doggfather” that gave imbibers the opportunity to talk to Snoop directly.

Naturally, Snoop Cali Rosé launched with the same “Ask the Doggfather” experience allowing fans to ask Snoop life’s most pressing questions.

You can simply visit askthedoggfather.com on a mobile device and scan the bottle’s label. From there, ask a question and Snoop will appear in miniature holographic form ready to offer words of wisdom with a touch of signature swagger.

“Snoop has been a dream collaborator that has taken 19 Crimes x Snoop Cali Red to the top of the charts as the #1 Wine Innovation of 2020,” said John Wardley, VP of Marketing at Treasury Wine Estates. We can’t wait for this second release to hit our loyal 19 Crimes fan base and see how they Rosé with Snoop Cali Rosé. This is 19 Crimes’ first California rosé and we are already seeing high demand from our retail partners to get it in store as soon as we possibly can.”

19 Crimes x Snoop Cali Rosé is available in stores nationwide and online at thewineshop.com. To learn more, visit 19crimes.com.