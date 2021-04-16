Bossip Video

A Dipset rapper’s Miami work trip was sidelined after feds said he failed a drug test.

Juelz Santana has been laying low ever since he was released from federal prison last August after serving 19 months of his 27-month sentence. As previously reported Juelz landed himself in prison for a federal firearms charge after he was caught by TSA with a gun in his bags.

With his release, he is on supervised probation which is rather strict but allows him to be free and home to be with his family and maintain a limited work schedule around New Jersey. Anything outside of New Jersey however will require a judge’s approval.

According to TMZ, Juelz tried to get approval to slide to Miami for work and the judge was having none of it as feds believe Juelz has not been following the rules of his release. In particular, the judge noted that his urine sample tested positive for opiates and methadone.

On top of having his sunny Miami trip canceled it seems all but certain that the feds are preparing to bring more issues his way.

Juelz and his team believe this is some sort of “mix up” and let’s pray it is because we all know the feds don’t play and will lock your a** up expeditiously for playing with them in any capacity.