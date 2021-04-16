Bossip Video

Yiiikes!

Saweetie is getting her icy girl shots off in her latest song and it’s CLEAR her target is ex-boyfriend Quavo. The rapper appears to address her ex who she publicly called it quits with a few weeks ago. The split blew up on Twitter after Quavo responded to Saweetie, calling her out for not being the woman that he “thought” she was. The confusing statement prompted Saweetie to respond “take care”, but now it seems like she’s throwing a few more jabs his way.

The 27-year-old appeared on a new track by Kendra Jay called “See Saw” where she called Quavo a “narcissist” and claimed that he was “humping thots.”

In the song, Saweetie also alleges Quavo was sending her “threats.” Previously, the former couple made headlines after footage of them getting into an elevator altercation went viral online. Saweetie gets fiery on the feature, rapping verbatim:

How you fumble with the baddest, b**ch are you a dumb ni**a?

You got nerve sending me all these threats when you wrong that’s a big trigga

How you figure, ain’t the woman that you thought

You was humpin’ thots, f**kin’ narcissist you just mad you got caught!

Yikes! You can listen to Sweetie’s collab with budding singer Kendra Jay down below. The new track is also featured on the star’s “Pretty Summer Playlist,” a seven-track EP packed with assists from up-and-coming artists. Hit play below to hear it for yourself.





In related news, Saweetie’s controversial verse at least introduces fans to newbie singer Kendra Jay, who has had a relationship with Saweetie for the past several years. Kendra says she’s thankful her Icy girlfriend blessed her with a verse and featured her on her playlist.

“To have someone that I respect and support with every ounce of me believe in my vision and my music is invaluable. Saweetie’s feature on this record made it even more real for me because we both have been there for each other through the same ups and downs that we put into the record.”

What do you think of Saweetie’s wild verse?