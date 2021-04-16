“Iyanla, Fix My Life” Exclusive: Couple Realizes They Both Suffered Trauma of Being “Children Of Addicts” [VIDEO]

Happy Friday y’all… The weekend is here and you know what that means!

A new episode of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” is coming to OWN this Saturday. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for you to check out now. In the clip, Iyanla sits down with a couple wo have some deep seeded issues — which ironically they didn’t realize they shared. Check out the clip below:





These two seem like they have some real trauma to work through. Is an episode of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” going to get them back on the right track?

Here’s more about the episode:

A couple who co-own a business together and share 11 children between them find themselves at a crisis point in their marriage. While he has one foot out the door, she is still hopeful that their union (and their livelihood) can be saved.

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” airs Saturday night at 9PM EST on OWN. Will you be watching?

Do you think you would marry someone without telling them about your childhood issues or problems you dealt with from your parents? We have to wonder what happened in this courtship that these important details were left out.