Rick Ross extended his financial advice to a group of folks looking for financial freedom and the group got a free consultation with Ricky Rozay himself along with a free private jet experience out of the deal. The opulent event took place in Miami this week and featured a financial forum and performance from Rick Ross.

Reportedly financial strategist Marcus Barney has a private group of eager entrepreneurs called “ Recession Proof Community ” whom he teaches financial literacy to, and when the group needed to travel together to finally meet in person for his conference he revealed that Delta would not let him book two full planes. Instead, he booked two 757 planes to charter his group to Miami for $Free.99. The group was able to attend this conference for free and learn from different CEOs and wealthy investors.

“So the free conference is to put everybody in the same room and let them build and network amongst each other. I also bring in successful individuals like Rick Ross to give some of the game, that’s helped them reach their level of success.”

Rick Ross appropriately performed his hit, “Hustlin'” for the small group of attendees who also had access to all types of financial advice from entrepreneurs like Sierra of “Love and hip Hop Atlanta” fame, who has a successful beauty business, Floyd Mayweather and many others. Ross shared more about the program in a statement to fans saying:

“We specialize in leveraging “credit 2 cash” to create cash flow in every aspect of business amongst our community. We have a core recession proof curriculum, plus we have used that information to navigate into many other arenas of business. We now have pathways into Turo, Amazon, stock options, trucking, event spaces, real estate and much more. The Recession Proof community is a family plus a amazing network of good people”

Good for them! To check out Barney’s “Recession Proof” group, you can look it up here. What do you think about this?