Dr. Dre has yet another obstacle to overcome in his divorce from his wife of more than 20 years, Nicole Young.

More than a year after the divorce papers were first filed, Dr. Dre must find new representation. A judge in the ongoing case has ruled that divorce attorney Laura Wasser — along with Dre’s lawyer Howard King — can’t represent him in his split from Nicole Young.

Wasser is well-known in Los Angeles and the world of entertainment, representing big clients like Kim Kardashian. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that Wasser has repped both Dre and Young in the past, throughout their marriage, which is why Nicole and her attorney argued in court papers that she shouldn’t be involved in this case. The same goes for Dre’s other lawyer, King.

Young’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, had been trying to disqualify King and Wasser from the case, since Young claimed King had acted as she and Dre’s family lawyer since the couple was engaged. According to a ruling seen by Page Six and filed this week in LA court, the judge ruled that Dre “is instructed to obtain counsel as soon as possible.”

This is just the latest bump in the road in an already tumultuous divorce. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young were married for 24 years, but according to court papers, they split on March 27, 2020.