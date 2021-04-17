Bossip Video

Fans will have the chance to remember and celebrate the life of DMX next week–but only friends and family will be in attendance in-person.

The hip-hop legend is going be honored by his family and friends the Barclays Center on April 24. While early reports from TMZ initially said that fans would be in attendance and ticketing was being worked out, that plan ended up changing pretty quickly.

A source involved in the planning of the event told the publication that a decision had been made to close the event to the public, limiting it to close friends and family. The arena, which can seat 19,000, is only permitted 10% capacity–but luckily, the memorial will be live-streamed. DMX’s family and loved ones will attend a more private funeral service at a church in the New York area the following day on Sunday, April 25.