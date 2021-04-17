Bossip Video

Benzino and his daughter, Coi Leray, are burying the hatchet after some heated social media exchanges.

Leray took to Twitter on Friday night to let her fans know that she loves her father, no matter what they’ve gone through in the past.

“I love my dad forever and always,” she tweeted. “I do this for my family, they don’t understand me, no n****s around me , they don’t understand me I do this for my crew they don’t understand I do this s**t for you they don’t understand.” Following her public declaration of love, Benzino is apologizing for his role in their family turmoil. “I Love you more CC and I’m sorry, if you felt I wasn’t there when you needed me then I was wrong and should’ve been so I truly apologize, no excuses. #nomoreparties,” he wrote under a photo. of him and his daughter on Instagram, also posting a screenshot of Coi’s aforementioned tweets. A few hours later, he posted a gym selfie at planet fitness, presumably thinking deeper about the situation while he got a workout in. In his caption, Benzino expanded more on his relationship with his daughter and owning up to his role in their feud. “…So I understand how Coi was frustrated and angry, so all I can do is try and make it better and move forward,” he wrote. “I’m not here to win a popularity contest. I’m a work in progress, I know that, but I also realize that it seems like every single part of my private life is in public, from relationships, friendships, family issues, or court and jail s**t, has and still is on tv, internet and blogs for millions to comment and judge, not all bad though, I’ve learned a lot from some of y’all too.” He continued, “Anyway I’m glad the drama’s over. Just want a relationship with my daughter and here for her 24 7 for anything.”

It’s always good to see a father/daughter duo on good terms, especially considering how things were looking for Leray and Benzino.

This reconciliation comes almost a month after the pair publicly declared that they were at odds, with Coi revealing that she was “embarrassed” to be Benzino’s daughter. The Love & Hip Hop star responded by saying that their argument was the most “disrespectful” encounter he’s experienced. The bad blood all seems to stem from the idea that Benzino wasn’t around enough for Coi as a child, which he now seems to be owning up to.