Bossip Video

Remy Ma is letting it all hang out on the latest episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED.

Tonight’s episode highlights Remy who reflects on growing up in the Bronx during the 80s crack epidemic and her tumultuous childhood. She also credits Big Pun for seeing her talent and changing her life, as she would become a standout female rapper in hip-hop.

In one part of the episode, Remy also details her six-year prison sentence and its effect on her mentally. According to Remy while locked up she found herself “mad at God” and angry at herself.

“I was more mad for not knowing more, letting myself be around people who would even put me in that situation,” said Remy. “So for a long period I was mad. I was mad at God. I was like, ‘Why would you do this?’ People say ‘God knows your heart.’ You [God] know my heart, why are you doing this to me. And why are you doing this to me for so long.”

While serving her sentence Remy had a change of heart and her perspective changed. While incarcerated, Remy assisted fellow inmates and ultimately made friends with people who sacrificed for her.

“It became probably four-five years in, I realized that me being there, I was able to help other people,” said Remy. “It was some people in there who was doing so bad. There were people whose husbands left them. Their friends forgot about them. There were so many different things that I didn’t have to go through. I went through my own stuff but there were so many people that were way worse than me. “A lot of my friends, the people that I call my friends now are people that I met there,” she added. “They risked their freedom inside. When I needed people to call home for me. Say if I got in trouble and couldn’t eat, they would cook food for me and risk getting in trouble themselves to bring me food. Just things that they didn’t have to do. And it wasn’t because I was Remy Ma.”





Play



As previously reported Remy recently said that despite being convicted of intentional assault for shooting a member of her entourage, she’s innocent. Remy is adamant that she didn’t know the woman in question and the “shooting actually never happened at all.”

On UNCENSORED Remy hinted that one day she’ll reveal what really went down with that situation.





Play



All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series’ UNSUNG and UNCENSORED continue this Sunday, April 18. UNSUNG leads the night with Mystikal at 9 p.m. ET/8C, immediately followed by UNCENSORED with Remy Ma at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

Will YOU be watching???

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

For more information on UNCENSORED and UNSUNG, visit TV One’s Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on http://www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) Be sure to follow UNCENSORED & UNSUNG on Facebook and Instagram (@Uncensored TV One) using the hashtag #UncensoredTVOne and #UNSUNG.