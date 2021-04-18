Former Bad Boy rapper Black Rob has passed away at the age of 51.

In his final days, Self had been with Rob posting different clips of the former MC as his health was clearly deteriorating. In one of these videos, Rob explained that he’d been battling health issues for five years, which included several strokes and other serious ailments. On top of that, it sounds like Rob might have been homeless, saying he needed “rest.” There was a GoFundMe for his housing and medical bills started a few weeks ago, but it never reached its goal–which drove many fans to criticize Bad Boy boss Diddy for not giving Black Rob the money he needed long ago.