On Twitter, Lil Nas X isn’t usually talking about more serious topics–but he just couldn’t let this recent rumor go on for any longer.

A few days back, a video surfaced claiming to show the artist’s mother on an Atlanta corner begging for food and money. Once it made its way to Twitter, the footage prompted critics to slam Lil Nas X for seemingly withholding all of the money he’s made over the past few years from his mother.

On Friday, the singer’s dad came to his defense, posting a photo of them on Instagram and assuring fans that he’s “the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with.”

“Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of,” his father wrote. “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right.” He continued, “I don’t usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be. Please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS. And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper. #controlthenarrative.”

As people continued to criticize the “Call Me By Your Name” singer, Lil Nas X stayed silent–until Saturday night, when he decided to tweet (and then quickly delete) some clarification.

“I hate speaking on my personal life, but y’all n****s don’t know how many nights i’ve cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing i tired would help my mom,” he tweeted. “Paint me as the bad guy all you want but at the end of the day you don’t know me outside of this internet s**t.”

The rapper has talked briefly about this situation before, explaining to Variety that he and his mother don’t have the best relationship due to her addition. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from trying to get her help.