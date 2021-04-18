Bossip Video

Hate him or love him, Youtube-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul just snagged himself another victory on Saturday night.

In the first round, less than two minutes into the fight, Paul sent his competitor, Ben Askren, straight to the canvas with a strong right hand. Even though Askren got up fairly quickly, referee Brian Stutts didn’t need to see the fight go on any longer, calling it at 1:59 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Now boasting a 3-0 record, Paul collapsed onto the canvas in tears before celebrating and doing some pushups in the ring to seal his victory. After that, Jake climbed up into the broadcast booth to celebrate with Snoop Dogg, who continuously assured the Youtuber that he was the real deal.

“It’s been four months. I’ve been in training camp every day,” Paul said on Triller after following fight. “I deserved that s**t. This is the craziest moment of my life.” He continued, “I told y’all I was going to do it in the first round. I told y’all I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself this is for real.”

Most sports fans will remember Paul’s knockout against former NBA star Nate Robinson just a few months ago, which sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

While the main event lasted for less than two minutes, the evening was full of different entertainment, with the fight stream featuring a slap fight along with performances by The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Ice Cube, Mount Westmore and Justin Bieber. Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was also featured as a commentator throughout the evening, making for a truly one-of-a-kind event.