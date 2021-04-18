Bossip Video

A Bakersfield, California cop is making national headlines. TMZ reports that a makeshift memorial for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man killed by ex-cop Kim Potter in Brooklyn Center Minn., and Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old killed by a Chicago police officer, was dismantled. In a now-viral video, a masked police officer is seen removing parts of a memorial after a vigil Saturday night.

A woman is heard on the video confronting the cop as he folds up cardboard signs and removes them from the memorial. “Why are you taking this down? Can I have the signs at least?” asks the woman who urges the officer to “have some more respect.”

The officer gives the woman his badge number and walks away to a police cruiser with another cop.

TMZ reached out to the police department about the incident and they gave a very convenient excuse, claiming that the memorial had to be taken down because it’s a “fire hazard.”

“The PD tells TMZ the cardboard and candles were yanked because they were a fire hazard, adding, “This would not be the first time a vigil went up in flames so things have to be removed to avoid a fire.”

S U R E.

This is the second time in recent days that a Daunte Wright memorial was dismantled. In Los Angeles, a group of alleged counterprotesters/Trump supporters was seen blowing out tribute candles, grabbing flowers, and tearing down pictures from a memorial honoring the unarmed black man.

What is people’s problem?!?!