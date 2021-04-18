Bossip Video

Azealia Banks couldn’t be happier that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are getting a divorce. Why? Because she’s convinced she’s the perfect match for the newly-single rapper.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that amid his divorce from his wife of 6 years, Kanye is hoping his next relationship be with an artist who can “speak the same language.”

A source told Page Six that Mr. West wants to to be in a relationship “with an artist and a creative person,” because that someone would be able to better understand him. This would certainly be a departure for Kanye, who has frequently been linked to models and other similar public figures like Amber Rose and Selita Ebanks prior to his marriage to Kim.

Now that Kanye is reportedly ready to join forces, romantically, with another artist, Azealia Banks is convinced she’s been called into action.

“It’s me guys,” she wrote under a screenshot of the aforementioned article on Complex. “The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and kanyes testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world. All of you n****s are going to JAIL.”

In her comments section, Banks went into depth about her potential future with Kanye after conceiving their hypothetical love-child, even revealing her predictions for the zodiac sign of the non-existent baby.

“I just want to be the mother of a fully African Azealia Banks X Kanye West child,” Banks wrote in-part in one of her comments. “We would most likely have a Sagittarius baby as payback for the both of us talking s**t about JAY-Z,” she continued. “We would make the art world stop. It would be another 50 years before anyone was adept enough to cause a shift.”

While the “212” rapper has criticized Kanye a lot in the past, it’s not surprising that she’s still here for a relationship with the mogul, because….she’s Azealia Banks.

