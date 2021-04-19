Bossip Video

Lizzo reveals that liquid courage had her drunkenly sliding in Chris Evans DMs trying to secure a piece of Americas a**.

Love or hate Lizzo, we can all agree that she’s living her life unapologetically and enjoying every moment. A few weeks ago the singer was spotted kissing a mystery man on a balcony but she quickly reminded us she is 100% single. With being a single popping pop star comes the freedom to do almost anything and when the alcohol gets into your system you can take it up a notch. According to Complex, Lizzo recently revealed that when she had some liquid courage she went for a piece of Captain America, Chris Evans.

In a new clip shared on the platform Saturday, the three-time Grammy winner showed off an Instagram message she recently sent to Avengers star Chris Evans. Instead of using words to profess her admiration, Lizzo kept it simple, sending the actor basketball-related emojis around 5 p.m. and signifying that she was, indeed, shooting her shot. The caption insisted the video was a joke for “legal purposes,” and in the clip, Lizzo lipsynced to audio from Tatyanna Mitchell, saying “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo threw the cheeks at Chris trying to get a piece of America’s a**. In 2019 she tweeted the former Avenger asking him to marry her.

According to Lizzo herself, Captain America’s responded. She shared a screenshot of a DM that read;

“No shame in a drunk DM [face-blowing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji].”

“B*TCH,” Lizzo simply captioned it.