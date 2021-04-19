Bossip Video

Funniest thread of 2021 (so far)

Everyone’s buzzing over Twitter user @pIasticskies’s hilariously petty ‘Nicki Minaj being annoyed by Safaree’ Twitter thread featuring the dysfunctional exes who clearly weren’t compatible, on any level, despite being together for over a decade.

At one point, it seemed like the Queen and her pop-locking hypeman would never split until their shocking breakup that spilled onto social media during a messy spat that’s still cackle-worthy to this day.

In a spicy interview with Funk Flex, Nicki dragged Safaree for hinting he wrote her rhymes.

“You don’t know the f—ked up sh-t he did to me,” she snapped. “It don’t give you a right to lie about someone’s craft just because you know that they’re a woman and people will believe you. So now years later you want to come back and say I lied after you’ve tried to tarnish my image. I’ve gotten over it now because you can go and listen to ‘Queen’ and hear it for your mothaf–king self.”

That was only one of a few bombs she dropped that included Safaree (allegedly) stealing money from her and buying prostitutes.

“For one person to do something like this to me out of sheer weakness and passive aggression and just hatefulness and vindictiveness, because you got caught sh–ting on a person who was taking care of you for years and years? “Because you got caught sh–ting on a person who was taking care of you while you were paying for prostitutes and stealing their credit cards?”

It didn’t take long for Safaree to respond and drop a bomb of his own (before Nicki dropped another bomb about his Twitter).

“Remember the night you cut me, and I almost died,” he clapped back.

“The police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher, and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself, so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more than once it’s time to dip.”

Thankfully, Nicki and Saf moved on and found happiness elsewhere but the internet never forgets as evidenced by this now super-viral thread.

Do you think Nicki and Safaree would ever get back together? Peep the HILARIOUS thread (and reactions) below.

INSTANT CLASSIC

A JEAN VEST *falls down the stairs*

“Go away, goofy” – Nicki was over it

20 in high school?? SAFAREE, PLEASE

Ah man, poor Saf-Saf

“At least Safaree held it down for Nicki Minaj with the background dancing” – you know what…

“This is Nicki Minaj’s concert not yours Safaree. Damn. I would be fed up too. This wasn’t gonna work” – *cackles obnoxiously*