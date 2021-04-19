Yassss Toni!

Toni Braxton is 53-years-old.

Yes, you read that right. FIFTY-THREE. And FINE with an enviable body-ody she flaunted while rocking a red hot bikini that officially marked the beginning of Hot Girl Summer 2021.

You may remember the legendary diva spilling one of her priceless beauty secrets to Vogue in a very, uh, intimate video that immediately went viral.

The Grammy-winning singer attributes her beautiful skin to a “face tingler” that’s actually exactly what you think it is *whispers* a vibrator.

“This thing right here, okay it is, it is a vibrator. But I call it a face tingler! I haven’t used it on anything other than my face just FYI. You’ve got the little ball here which is perfect. Sometimes I put it in the freezer so it’s cold. I just rub it and it just activates all those muscles, get them together we are working today!”

Whether or not fans flocked to cop “face tinglers” for their skin, we’d love to know, but the ageless beauty made sure to give a key user tip.

“My real beauty secret? Yea ok it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3. @voguemagazine Beauty Secrets.

In 2021, she continues to slay and remind the younger generation that she’s still THAT girl who Beyoncé once dressed up as for Halloween.

Who’s the baddest 53-year-old in the game and why is it Toni Braxton? Would you try her beauty secret? Tell us down below and peep Toni’s latest ‘kini slay on the flip.