President Joe Biden announces every American 16 years of age and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 has forever changed the way the world works, which is mostly thats a bad thing, but alcohol delivery finally being a standard should not be overlooked for the blessing it is. On the flip side, we haven’t had in-person events for over a year, most restaurants still haven’t returned to normal indoor dining, and some of us still haven’t reconnected with our loved ones. In addition, our frontline workers are beyond tired and have been running on fumes for months.

Earlier this year, vaccines began to circulate and at the time, it seemed like most Americans wouldn’t receive a vaccine until end of summer 2021. Thanks to Joe Biden taking control of the wheel, when it comes to COVID-19, everything has started to brighten up and vaccine eligibility has sped up at a rapid pace.

Today, President Biden announced every American is now eligble to recieve a vaccine. This milestone comes months ahead of schedule and helps paint a solid picture of when everything will return to normal as we used to know it. Regardless of your thoughts on the vaccine, if you are wanting to receive it, you can now do so. If you are against vaccines, that’s up to you, but do the ones close to you a favor and let them know they are now eligible.

Finally, we are close to the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic after a year of being in the dark. Click here to see where you can secure your COVID-19 vaccination.