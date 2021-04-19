Bossip Video

“Over It” singer Summer Walker is apparently over the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and has been sharing discouraging information to her fans about the vaxx that’s now available to everyone nationwide. The 25-year-old shared alleged accounts from her fans who claimed to have been experiencing weird side effects from the medication, that range from heavy bleeding to miscarriages.

One of the several posts that have people raising a brow about Summer and her anti-vaxx views read:

Stay the f**k away from people who were vaccinated. People are reporting: bleeding, bruising, spontaneous periods, and miscarriages from being in close proximity to recently vaccinated person #YouHaveBeenWarned

Summer added her own message to the post she reshared writing “we’re all f**ked.” After apparently getting some feedback from fans who thought she was full of it for publicly shooting down the vaccine, Summer shared THIS message:

“Damn all these f*cked up dm’s. Lol but I’m ‘dumb.’ Ppl kill with that ‘stop spreading harmful misinformation.’ Just cause a white man on CNN didn’t say it doesn’t mean it’s misinformation.”

Interesting.

We’re sure plenty of people have questions about whether or not there may be issues with the currently batch of vaccines being distributed but Dr. Fauci assures American that the BIGGER issue is COVID-19.

When asked about the skepticism people may have about the vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the POTUS, told France24 that the quicker we all take the vaccine, the quicker the pandemic will be under control.