The Real Housewives of Potomac might be short Monique Samuels but it looks like it won’t be short on the drama.

Immediately after Sunday’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta finale, Bravo shocked viewers by showing a brief six-second clip of the show’s sixth season.

In it, we see Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant going head to head (again), this time over their sex lives. Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby are seen in the clip looking stunned while second-season #RHOP star Wendy Osefo weighs in on Karen and Gizelle feuding once again.

Karen: “You wanna talk about your fiery box?!” Wendy: “You talkin’ about her coochie on fire?” Karen: “Oh yes, she has a hot box.” Gizelle: “We all know the ding dong at her house is broken!”

Even though the clip was SUPER short, the Potomac ladies’ antics are already sending Bravo addicts into overdrive.

Bravo has confirmed that the ladies will return this summer.

Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, and Wendy Osefo will be joined by Mia Thornton for season 6. Thornton is a marketing director who owns a beauty/cosmetic company and multiple chiropractic offices in the DMV area.

As previously reported after eviscerating her cast mates with her binder bashing at the #RHOP reunion, Monique Samuels announced her departure from the show.

And if you think she could at least be back for appearances throughout the season, then think again.

Monique previously said that there’s “no paycheck” to make her return to #RHOP.

“My kids, my family, they mean more to me than anything,” said Monique. “There’s no paycheck in this world that will allow me to keep being in this stressful environment, there’s so much hate. It’s just nasty.”

She’s remaining focused on spilling secrets with with her “Tea With Monique” YouTube channel and sharing her “Bindertime Stories.”





Will YOU watch RHOP this summer without Monique Samuels???