It’s about that time!

Yesterday, Marvel Studios surprised their whole fanbase including their own star when they dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! Simu Liu, the actor playing the lead role of Shang-Chi, was celebrating his 32nd birthday and got one of the best gifts that an MCU actor could possibly ask for.

From the looks of things, we’re all in for one helluva ride with this one! Marvel has delved into quite a few different styles of storytelling based on the origins and character tone and the realm of martial arts is ripe for the picking when it comes to bringing their larger-than-life sagas to the silver screen. And yes, we are 100% acting like Netflix’s Iron Fist series never happened.





In addition to Simu Liu, Shang-Chi stars Awkwafina and Tony Leung and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. For those who are unaware, here’s a bit of backstory that you can sink your teeth into. In the Marvel comics, Shang-Chi is the Master of Kung-Fu and the son of the iconic Fu Manchu. He is an unflappable warrior much like his fellow Marvel heroes and also a very skilled weapons manipulator. The Ten Rings is a terrorist organization much like their fellow Marvel heels and take their orders from The Mandarin. This time, The Mandarin won’t be a fan-frenzy-inciting character like the one Sir Ben Kingsley played in Iron Man 3. Now, he’s for real. We’re almost positive that there will be some jokes about that in the dialogue.

What do you think of the first teaser? Excited? Meh? Sound off in the comments!