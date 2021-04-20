Bossip Video

Birthday Bash BYKE!

HOT 107.9 Atlanta‘s legendary Birthday Bash concert is back and bigger than ever for its 25th Anniversary celebration that goes down July 17th at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

The star-studded summer spectacular returns to the city after being canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic that forced countless other concerts and festivals to postpone events.

Since 1995, HOT 107.9 has shaped southern Hip-Hop culture with not only the hottest music but one of the biggest sold-out concerts in the country.

Previous performers include T.I., Biggie, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, Jay Z, Drake, Ludacris, Jeezy, Cardi B, Outkast, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Future, Rick Ross, and countless other chart-topping stars.

This year’s lineup celebrates 25 years of Hip-Hop that will undoubtedly include the hottest artists in the game today like Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, and many, many more.

We also expect some surprise guests to pop up and drive the crowd crazy. In 2018, a very pregnant Cardi B came out and shut the stage down.

You may recall the superstar canceling performances during her pregnancy with Kulture and reportedly ignoring Doctor’s orders to perform alongside the Migos at the show.

“Because you know, shorty keep growing and I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b*tch can barely breathe,” she said in a video addressing show cancelations during her pregnancy. While catching her breath in the video, she joked, “I can barely breathe right now. I’ve ate like six chicken wings, and I can barely breathe now.”

Birthday Bash 25 tix go on sale next Friday, April 30th. For more info, click here.