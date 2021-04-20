, Waka was smiling from ear-to-ear with the framed award in hand and the medal around his neck, also delivering a few kind words for Trump.

Daughter of Destiny is an outreach program that helps women by providing employment, food, housing, community, and inner healing, something Waka is clearly passionate about. As for this certificate, it recognizes the rapper’s “lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.”

According to the publication, Donald Trump signed the certificate and the Trump Administration had everything approved before he left office back in January.Hey, it’s always nice to be recognized for your hard work no matter the messenger, right?Waka received his doctorate degree in humanitarianism and philanthropy last year, although it’s unclear from which university.

Flocka’s longtime partner Tammy Rivera shared a photo of her hubby holding his diploma with a big winning smile. “Proud of you,” she wrote.

Last year the “Hard in da Paint” rapper shared that he would be dedicating his life to advocating for mental health resources and suicide prevention.

“I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!!” Waka tweeted. “Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!!”

The issue hits close to home for him as his brother KayO Redd — a rapper himself — tragically took his own life in 2013 at just 22-years- old.

“Before my little brother killed himself, I ain’t pick up the phone,” Waka revealed in an interview with Vice in 2017. “I seen him call. I was like, ‘Fu*k, let me call KayO back as soon as this is over with. I call him back, no answer.”

Waka continued:

“I don’t know who else he called, but what if I had picked that call up? That’s when I said like, ‘This rap sh*t, fu*k this rap sh*t.’ I’m tryna work so much to keep everybody happy, when reality was going by. What the fu*k was my little brother going through to kill his self? God damn, that’s how stressful this sh*t is? That crazy? What he had to go through, to be Waka Flocka’s little brother… and how am I that busy that I couldn’t recognize that?”

In addition to his work with Daughter of Destiny, Waka and his mother Debra Antney launched the “No R.I.P” (Reckless Internet Posting) shortly after his brother’s suicide. The campaign advocates for responsible reporting by blog and media outlets and hopes to raise awareness of the effects of spreading potentially harmful gossip.