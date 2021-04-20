It looks like Donald Trump is a big Waka Flocka fan.
The former President of the United States recognized the rapper with a lifetime achievement award this week. According to reports from TMZ, Waka’s award is for his humanitarianism and philanthropy as a volunteer for the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny.
Flocka’s longtime partner Tammy Rivera shared a photo of her hubby holding his diploma with a big winning smile. “Proud of you,” she wrote.
Last year the “Hard in da Paint” rapper shared that he would be dedicating his life to advocating for mental health resources and suicide prevention.
“I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!!” Waka tweeted. “Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!!”
The issue hits close to home for him as his brother KayO Redd — a rapper himself — tragically took his own life in 2013 at just 22-years- old.
“Before my little brother killed himself, I ain’t pick up the phone,” Waka revealed in an interview with Vice in 2017.
“I seen him call. I was like, ‘Fu*k, let me call KayO back as soon as this is over with. I call him back, no answer.”
Waka continued:
“I don’t know who else he called, but what if I had picked that call up? That’s when I said like, ‘This rap sh*t, fu*k this rap sh*t.’ I’m tryna work so much to keep everybody happy, when reality was going by. What the fu*k was my little brother going through to kill his self? God damn, that’s how stressful this sh*t is? That crazy? What he had to go through, to be Waka Flocka’s little brother… and how am I that busy that I couldn’t recognize that?”
In addition to his work with Daughter of Destiny, Waka and his mother Debra Antney launched the “No R.I.P” (Reckless Internet Posting) shortly after his brother’s suicide. The campaign advocates for responsible reporting by blog and media outlets and hopes to raise awareness of the effects of spreading potentially harmful gossip.
