The Black Ink Crew: New York season returned last night to VH1 after a year of production delays due to COVID-19, and instead of it being a jovial reunion with the cast, it turned into an episode of “whodunnit.” Apparently, while production was away for the year, some changes happened in business overall to adapt to the pandemic.

There’s now a Brooklyn shop, where much of the original Harlem artists are now working.

The crew left the 125th street Harlem shop in vulnerable hands while they put all the energy into making the Brooklyn shop pop and unfortunately, according to the boss Ceaser Emanuel, the place got robbed for $5,000 while he was away. In an extended clip from the premiere episode, Teddy confided in Puma about the shop robbery. The two shop managers agree that whoever did the robbery was inside at the time and all arrows point to Walt.

Now you know this wasn’t the LAST we heard of this since Walt had yet to answer to the allegations. At the same time, he was facing some money hardships, borrowing money from Donna who picked up some other side hustles including a CBD business.

Hit play to see it!

Fast forward, Walt ADMITTED to robbing the store and all hell broke loose! Walt admitted to taking the money after fans of the show didn’t want to believe he had stooped THAT low.

So far we don’t know the ramifications Walt will face from the Black Ink boss, but we’re sure it will play out on tv. Are YOU surprised he came clean like this?