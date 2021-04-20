-
All Def 420 Con: Now in its second year, the live virtual event is a digital 420 experience for the culture. All Def 420 Con will feature All Def’s top comedic talent and will consist of live panel discussions, smoke-a-thons, audience interaction, and content on anything and everything cannabis. To attend, visit Twitch.tv.
-
Couch Locked 420 Comedy Show: All Def Cannabis and Berner, founder of COOKIES, have teamed up to present a special 420 comedy show, Couch Locked. The event will be hosted by Michael Blackson and Paul Rodriguez and feature some of the top names in comedy such as Bob Saget, Lil Duval, Cipha Sounds and All Def Cannabis comedians Precious Hall and Teddy Ray. Couch Locked will take the evolution of the time honored process of smoking good weed and watching funny movies/comedy specials to the next level by incorporating live performances with unique content. The show will stream live via pay-per-view and can be purchased here.
- All Def App: The All Def app brings you the best creators and entertainment from the culture all in one place. The All Def Cannabis content will now be available on the app behind an age gate.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.