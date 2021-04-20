Bossip Video

All Def, the largest Black-owned multi-platform digital media studio for the culture, just announced the official launch of All Def Cannabis. All Def Cannabis is a multi-faceted media and entertainment channel with original content that entertains, educates, and inspires within the cannabis culture.

In accordance with their launch on 4/20, a lineup of live events and curated content for some “high level” viewing and smoking pleasure will be available. Check out some of them down below: