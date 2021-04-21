One down, countless more to go!

Everyone’s buzzing over disgraced ex-cop Derek Chauvin being found guilty on ALL THREE charges (second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter) for murdering George Floyd in a cold-blooded act of police brutality that sparked an explosion of outrage across the nation.

“You know, someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating, I’m relieved,” Waters (D-Calif.) said inside the US Capitol moments after the verdict was announced.

She also addressed the GOP’s pathetic attempt to censor her for comments urging protestors to get more confrontational if Chauvin were acquitted.

“My colleagues stood with me and they voted to table the motion that was put up to censure me because the Republicans love to use me as a target,” she said in an interview on MSNBC. They raise money on my backs.”

For weeks, witnesses ranging from medical experts to a shaken bystander who recorded the murder to a 9-year-old girl who was buying snacks as Floyd died appeared in court in front of jurors (six white, four Black, two who identify as biracial) who found Chauvin Guilty on all charges after 11 hours of deliberation.

Chauvin’s charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

“Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied,” tweeted President Obama in a statement.

