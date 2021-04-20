Bossip Video

It’s Tuesday so a brand new episode of “Delilah” from “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright airs tonight on OWN and you know we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure.

In the latest episode, Tamara [Jill Marie Jones] shows up at Delilah’s [Maahra Hill] door to go over the case much to Delilah’s annoyance. Delilah is still somehow adamant that mediators won’t have to be involved in Leah’s case against military supplier Osborne Tactical. Tamara is of course (still) defending Osborne Tactical and she’s (still) adamant that her bestie Delilah is making a mistake by representing Leah.

Will these two ever find common ground or will their friendship be inevitably fractured?

Here’s what else you can expect on tonight’s episode:

After a dreamy night with Jamal (Michael Curiel), Delilah (Maahra Hill) is pulled back to reality when Mace (Joe Holt) shows up for an early morning visit with some bad news. Demetria (Susan Heyward) and Harper (Ozioma Akagha) find common ground.

Delilah airs TONIGHT Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/PT





‘Delilah’ left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her number one priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised.

In addition to raising her two kids, ‘Delilah’ also cares for her young nephew ‘Dion’; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend ‘Tamara’ in court for the first time.

‘Delilah’ has always represented the underdogs. ‘Tamara’ has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, ‘Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But ‘Delilah’ does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

“How to Get Away With Murder”) stars as ‘Delilah Connolly,’ a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. ‘Delilah’s doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.

(“Girlfriends”) appears as Tamara Roberts, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”), portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless, and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s “Runaways”), plays Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Omereoha.