Ahead of its April 23rd HBO Max release, you can now watch the first 7 minutes of Mortal Kombat, which features a bloody battle between Hanzo Hasashi and Bi-Han (who will later become known as Scorpion and Sub-Zero).

Mortal Kombat is one of the most beloved video game franchises in gaming history. Since the very first Mortal Kombat, the brand has carved its own lane in fighting games and no one has dared to try and merge into their lane. To everyone’s surprise at the 2018 Game Awards, an unexpected trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 was revealed, complete with 21 Savage for the theme music. On April 23, the game finally released and after a long drought, fans had their thirst for new MK quenched.

Soon after the video game released, news broke that the franchise would be heading back to the big screen and rebooting the movie franchise. Thanks to COVID-19, the movie was delayed, but now, it’s officially headed to HBO Max and theaters this Friday, April 23.

Ahead of its release, we have been blessed with the first 7 minutes of the film free of charge. The opening shows Hanzo Hasashi battling Bi-Han, who later take the mantles of Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

In a recent interview with EW, the film’s director, Simon McQuoid shared that he wanted to pay respect to the legacy of the famed game in a way that would have fans reeling at their seats for more.

“I wanted to make sure that everyone respected the material, the lore of Mortal Kombat, the fans, and the love they have for this. Everyone was clear on it,” he explained.

Of course, there wouldn’t be any Mortal Kombat without the gut-wrenching fatalities and blood-soaked fight scenes. McQuoid said fans can expect to see some of “the best fight sequences ever done in a movie ever.”

“We need to be smart about how we go about [the fights],” the director added, “and there are times, you’ll see when you see the movie, when it’s just, ‘F— it! Let’s have some fun.'”

He’s not lying!

Click below to watch the bloody and gory opening scene and make sure you watch this on a strong stomach.