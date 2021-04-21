Meth had ’em going crazy

Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith was back at it again with the panty-sizzling shenanigans–this time, driving lusty fans crazy during his special How High 4/20 Verzuz concert with BFF Redman.

The nostalgic “battle” between Funk Doctor Spock and the Ticallion Stallion gave us timeless classics and surprise cameos by RZA, EPMD, Keith Murray, DJ Kool, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and Lords of the Underground’s Dupre “Doitall” Kelly.

But it was Meth’s screen-lickable sex appeal that overshadowed the proceedings while fueling shameless thirst outbursts across social media the entire night.

This comes just a few months after Meth trended during a spicy secks scene on hit Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost.”

At this point, the devoted husband doesn’t seemed fazed by the endless thirst and would rather you take him seriously as an actor.

“They don’t want to see Method Man up there, they want to see [my character in Power Book II: Ghost] Davis Maclean, they want to see a lawyer up there. It’s going to be hard for some people to strip those layers away and actually see Maclean and not see me, but hopefully I did a good enough job that by episode two, all they’ll see is the lawyer,” said the rapper-turned-actor in an interview with GQ.

