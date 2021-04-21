Bossip Video

Feels like this is never going to end.

Celebrate isn’t the right word but many of us breathed a sigh of relief yesterday when Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd in broad daylight. The reason we are not “celebrating” is because one, George is still dead, and two, stories like the one we are about to tell you.

Yesterday, just 20 minutes before the Derek Chauvin verdict was read, police officers in Columbus, Ohio fatally shot Ma’khia Bryant four times after she called 911 to help her because another group of young women was attempting to jump and stab her at her home.

As one unnamed officer arrived on the scene, he almost immediately drew his weapon and fired four fatal shots into Ma’Khia as she was fighting off one of her attackers with a knife. The officer didn’t even attempt to understand the situation before making the decision to kill. We know all of this because the Columbus Police Department immediately released the body camera footage in what they call an “unusual” move. According to CBS News, Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said, “we understand the public’s need, desire and expectation to have transparency.”

Below is a video of the press conference that Chief Woods held after news of the shooting was made public. A the 6:40 mark, Woods plays the body camera footage of the shooting. We urge you to seriously evaluate your emotional capacity before watching as it is extremely traumatic.





Somehow, Ma'khia's mother, Paula Bryant, summoned the strength to speak to 10 WBNS about what had literally just transpired.





Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Columbus to march and protest in Ma’khia’s name.

Like so many other cases that we have seen over the last couple of weeks, couple of months, and dozens of years, we will be watching this case very closely. The killer cop has been “pulled off the street” while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks into this incident.

Justice for Ma’khia Bryant.