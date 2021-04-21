Bossip Video

This brave child deserves to take a moment to smell these flowers.

Earlier today, we talked about the multitude of people who worked in concert to see to it that Derek Chauvin was convicted of every crime he was charged with and is sentenced appropriately for such convictions. Darnella Frazier is unquestionably one of those people. However, another name that should be highlighted, celebrated, and slathered with love and respect is 10-year-old Jedeah Reynolds. At the time that George Floyd was murdered, Jedeah was only 9-years-old. That is a devastatingly young age to be a first-hand witness to death. Jedeah is Darnella’s younger cousin and she was standing right next to Darnella while she filmed Floyd’s last living moments. Imagine how badly she’s been traumatized by Derek Chauvin.

Jedeah and her mother spoke to Robin Roberts today on Good Morning America where she was asked how she felt about seeing Derek Chauvin be convicted of murder to which she coyly replied, “Kinda proud.”





Jedeah is clearly at the age where she can understand what’s going on right now but perhaps in few more years she’ll have even more awareness of the role that she played in this historic civil rights victory. Chauvin’s conviction is not the Olympics. There aren’t really any winners. There is no question that the Floyd family would trade a trillion legal victories for a chance to have their loved one back here in the physical. Still, what Jedeah did cannot be understated and we hope that she gets healing just like her big cousin.

God bless this family. We pray that Chauvin’s sentencing reaffirms the blood, sweat, and tears that it took just to get the conviction of a police officer for crimes against the Black community.