“Behind Every Man” Exclusive: Keonna Green Opens Up About How She Learned Nick Young Was Dating Iggy Azalea [VIDEO]

Imagine your son’s father started dating one of the most famous female rappers in the world and had nerve to LIE to you about it.

Nick Young’s fianceé Keonna Green is the subject of tonight’s episode of the OWN show “Behind Every Man.” We’ve got an exclusive clip where Keonna and her family members describe how, after finding out about Nick and Iggy Azalea’s relationship, Keonna used her heartbreak to get focused on her family and her work. Check out the clip below:





OWN’s producers really went for it this season with some of their casting choices. Nick and Keonna have a beautiful family but their story is SO complicated. It sure seems like he cheated on her with Iggy, then on Iggy with her, and we’re not even going to talk about all the other women he was linked to before, after and during both relationships. Iggy definitely put him on full blast if you’ll recall. Still, we are enjoying learning more about Keonna. Are you?

This episode of “Behind Every Man” airs Friday, April 23, at 10/9c on OWN. Will you be watching?

We definitely are here for this one. Who are some other couples who you think should be featured on “Behind Every Man”?