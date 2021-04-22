Bossip Video

Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith of Pretty Ricky and “Love & Hip Hop Miami” is currently hospitalized and in ICU in the sunshine state of Florida.

According to reports from TMZ, the Pretty Ricky star was shot during an attempted robbery.

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue is in critical condition after cops say he was shot in Florida during an attempted robbery. According to police, the rapper was shot Monday around midnight while in the parking lot of SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida. Cops say Baby Blue and a friend were next to their vehicles when two armed male suspects approached. A physical altercation erupted when the men tried to steal a gold chain necklace … and cops say it was during the scuffle that Baby Blue was shot in the left shoulder area. It’s unclear if the suspects took off with the chain.

Baby Blue was reportedly in town for his single release party and was taken to a local hospital, where he is in ICU and has been hooked up to a breathing machine. Blue has released a statement noting that he’s still hospitalized but on the road to recovery.

Police do not have much information besides the fact the shooters were wearing hoodies. Authorities are begging anyone who saw anything or knows any information about the shooting to contact the Broward Crime Stoppers.

The shooting has also been confirmed by Blue’s Pretty Ricky bandmate Spectacular Smith who said that the bullet struck Blue’s lung. He also confirmed that due to COVID-19 restrictions only Blue’s mother and father have been allowed to visit him in the hospital.

This news comes after Baby Blue was listed as one of many people authorities were going after for allegedly stealing $24 million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds after falsifying documents to get several Paycheck Protection Program loans. Authorities alleged that he created a ring to get others to do the same thing so he could take a cut of their profits. Feds also alleged that as soon as he received the money he cashed out on a Ferrari, which was the final straw for federal agents who arrested him and others. The Pretty Ricky star was out on bail at the time of the shooting.