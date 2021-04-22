Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian gave it all she had, according to friend Chrissy Teigen. In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen answered questions about Kim and Kanye now that they’re splitting.

“Kim is doing okay. I know Kim gave her all for everything,” said Teigen. “It’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did, but I know she tried her best.”

She was also asked if her husband, John Legend, has been in contact with Kanye during this time, considering their history as longtime friends and collaborators. According to Chrissy’s answer, John and Ye seem to be estranged.

“I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye,” Teigen answered. She added with a laugh, “If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid and it’s hard to ever contact him.”

Watch Chrissy Teigen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen below.





Play



Recently, Kanye West made headlines for allegedly feeling “annoyed” about how the media has been handling his ongoing divorce. According to a source, the rapper is upset about how people have been led to believe that Kim filed for divorce first.

Whatever the case, Kim seems to be moving forward fine with all of her businesses flowing. The multifaceted influencer announced she’s launching another KKW fragrance this week, as well as a new line of mesh pieces for her SKIMS line. Last week, Kim was also seen out and about posing with 27-year-old Columbian singer Maluna at the grand opening of Pharrell’s GoodTime Hotel in Miami.