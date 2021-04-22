Bossip Video

Will this EVER stop?!

2021 has been f***ing exhausting. It seems like every second, minute, and hour of the day is spent waiting for the next round of terrible news. Even on 4/20 when George Floyd and his family received legal accountability via the Derek Chauvin verdict, we had to mourn another death at the hands of police. We can’t even roll in peace.

Sadly, we have more exhausting news. A Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina named Andrew Brown was fatally gunned down by police officers who were attempting to serve him a search warrant according to WAVY. The community is angry and awaiting the release of the transparency that the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office promised. Based on what is known at this time, Brown got into his car and drove away as officers attempted to serve him. Neighbors and witnesses say one of the cops fired six to eight shots at the non-threatening man. Brown did not carry a firearm and there are no reports that a weapon of any kind was recovered at the scene. He was 40-years-old and a father of ten children.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II held a press conference where he did indicate that although he had not personally watched it, the officers’ body camera had captured the entire shooting and he plans to release the footage. Unfortunately, he did not say when. The people of Elizabeth City ain’t trying to hear that.

“The sheriff’s office trusts the ability of our North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and we will be transparent and we will take the proper actions based on the findings of that investigation,” Wooten said.

The people took to the streets immediately.

There is going to be very little patience for lollygagging with this body camera footage. 12 better come out with their “transparency” ASAP.

“If the body cameras were on, that information needs to be disseminated as quickly as possible in order to make sure justice is served,” said Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP, told 10 On Your Side.

Our eyes are on Elizabeth City…